New York City Schools To Open In Fall With Some In-Person Instruction

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio said on Wednesday that the city's schools will open in the fall, but with a mix of in-person and remote learning options.

The plan will likely put students in school twice a week, according to a statement released by the mayor and city Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza on Wednesday. De Blasio also noted that 75% of NYC families wanted their kids back in school.

We are planning to reopen @NYCSchools this fall while putting health and safety FIRST.



75% of families want to send their kids back to school in the fall. Our job is to make it safe and make it work for every family.



"Getting our kids back to school successfully and safely is the single biggest part of restarting our city," de Blasio said in the statement. "Parents have spoken clearly – they want their children back in school buildings to the greatest extent possible. Our approach for the fall maximizes in person instruction while protecting health and safety of our students and educators."

Calling the strategy "blended learning," the officials said the city will distribute over 300,000 iPads. It will also provide three different scheduling models for schools to potentially use in opening, separating students into groups.

The statement also noted that schools will require social distancing, masks and extra access to hand sanitizer. It also noted that spaces will be reconfigured for social distancing, lunch will be held in classrooms, and buildings will be disinfected nightly.

Yesterday, the state of Florida announced that it would open schools fully in the fall. The move stirred some controversy, as case numbers continue to balloon.

New York City was once the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in America. However, in recent weeks the total number of cases reported has slowed significantly and deaths per day have dipped into the single digits. New York State has also seen a big dip in coronavirus numbers.

