This program originally aired on August 8, 2017.

Susan Becker was having a tough time. Her mother had recently died. She started feeling like she had made wrong decisions. She wasn't motivated. She decided there needed to be a change.

She got a job as a lunch lady in Bellevue in northeast Iowa, and she was managing a staff that was many years older than her. It was challenging, and ultimately it was enjoyable, meaningful, and sparked a renewed outlook on her life.

"These ladies, what they considered their job...it was service with love."

During this hour of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with Becker about her book Lunch Lady Land, which details her experiences and the people that influenced her.

In the last portion of the program, we hear from Interim Director of the University of Iowa Museum of Art Jim Leach about the plans for the UI Museum of Art.