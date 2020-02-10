Related Program: 
Talk of Iowa

Listening Back to "The Maid Narratives"

By sboden 1 hour ago
  • May 2, 1940
    A picture of facilities that where based on race during the era of Jim Crow Laws.
    Jack Ovcharov / Wikimedia Commons

This program originally aired on Feb. 5, 2013.

Updated at 11 a.m.

Millions of readers were captivated by the relationships between African American maids and the white families they served in the novel, "The Help."

Listen back to host Charity Nebbe's conversation with the authors and some of the people featured in the book, "The Maid Narratives: Black Domestics and White Families in the Jim Crow South," which tells the true stories of people who lived that reality.

A discussion about the complicated racial dynamics within the homes of the Jim Crow era will be hosted by the Iowa Women’s Archives. The organization will celebrate Women’s History Month by learning about the women featured in “The Maid Narratives: Black Domestics and White Families in the Jim Crow South." Featured guest include historians, social workers and civil rights activist, and the authors of the book.    

The Iowa Women of the Great Migration: The Maid Narratives will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Iowa City Public Library.

Related Content

Shelton Stromquist: Civil Rights

By , & Jan 21, 2014
mikek7890 / flickr

In the summer of 1964, the Civil Rights Movement included many people with various backgrounds working together for a cause. University of Iowa Emeritus Professor of History Shelton Stromquist was one who put his life on the line to help the movement in Mississippi.  He joins host Charity Nebbe to talk about his experiences.

50th Anniversary of the March on Washington

By & Aug 27, 2013
mikek7890 / Flickr

Thursday, August 28, marks the 50th Anniversary of the March on Washington.  Host Ben Kieffer looks back on this historic day with Rev. Milton Cole-Duvall who attended the March when he was a 19-year-old college student and former Iowa state Rep. Wayne Ford who was an 11-year-old boy living in Washington, D.C.

Words of Wisdom, 2013 Commencement Speakers

By & May 16, 2013

Many college students in Iowa have been and will be walking across stages to pick up their diplomas this month. Talk of Iowa speaks with two remarkable women who have been asked to send some of them off with words of wisdom.

Iowa Civil Rights and Afghan Writers

By Feb 27, 2012

A recent analysis shows Iowa’s civil rights complaints are being systematically dismissed at an alarming rate.  A study calls the Iowa Civil Rights Commission’s handling of the complaints an indication of “a seriously flawed enforcement process.” Join host Ben Kieffer as he talks with Arnold Woods, the President of the Des Moines chapter of the NAACP and Beth Townsend, the director of the Iowa Civil Rights Commission.  Then, Ben talks with Chris Merrill, the director of the University of Iowa’s International Writing Program.  Merrill recently returned from Afghanistan where he conducted a s

The Passage of the 13th Amendment

By & Jan 20, 2014
Alexander Gardner / Library of Congress, Washington, D.C.

In this encore edition of River to River, listen back to host Ben Kieffer's conversation with Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum director Tom Schwartz.  Schwartz explains the story behind the passage of the 13th Amendment which outlaws slavery and involuntary servitude.