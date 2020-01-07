Iowa Law Enforcement Keeping An Eye On Recreational Pot In Illinois

By 49 seconds ago
  • Now that recreational marijuana is legal in neighboring Illinois, law enforcement officers in Iowa are warning residents to stay mindful of state law.
    Now that recreational marijuana is legal in neighboring Illinois, law enforcement officers in Iowa are warning residents to stay mindful of state law.
    Dey / Flickr account

As of the New Year, Iowans can go just over the Mississippi River into neighboring Illinois to buy recreational marijuana. Now that sales are legal in the Prairie State, some officials in Iowa are warning residents to be mindful of state law.

Despite the law change in Illinois, it is still illegal to transport the drug across state lines or to drive impaired. 

Sergeant Alex Dinkla of the Iowa State Patrol says officers will likely be keeping an eye out for potentially impaired drivers, especially in the eastern part of the state.

“There’s gonna be probably a little extra awareness on that side of the state as they are working," he said. "But as the state as a whole, we take a very strong stance against it that, if you have any marijuana in your vehicle, on your person, you will be charged with that.”

A bridge from Illinois leads right into downtown Dubuque and County Sheriff Joe Kennedy says his deputies are well aware of the changes across the river.

“We just want people to understand, when they go over to Illinois and they buy it, even if they may buy it legally over there, as soon as they cross the state line it is no longer legal and we are going to enforce it as such,” Kennedy said. 

The marijuana legal landscape is changing across the Midwest and Mountain West. Iowa has approved limited access to medical marijuana for certain qualified patients. Meanwhile, in Michigan, Illinois and Colorado the substance is now fully legal. 

Despite the patchwork of regulations in the region, Kennedy says residents should be aware of Iowa law.

"Our deputies have stopped people from say, Colorado. And we stop them and the deputy detects marijuana in the vehicle or we get a canine or whatever, and end up finding marijuana in the vehicle. And the first thing they say is, 'well, it's legal in Colorado," he said. "Well, that's fine, but you're not in Colorado."

When it comes to driving under the influence, it can be difficult to test for marijuana impairment because of how the drug stays in a person’s system. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, there’s no national standard for drugged driving like there is for drunk driving.

Tags: 
news
Iowa Politics
marijuana
medical marijuana
criminal justice

Related Content

Governor Promises To Process Pending Felon Voting Rights Applications Before Caucuses

By 16 minutes ago
kim reynolds
John Pemble / IPR

Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday all pending voting rights restoration applications from people with felony records will be reviewed before the Iowa caucuses on Feb. 3.

Iowa is the only state that still bans all people with felony convictions from voting, forever, unless they appeal directly to the governor.

New Trade Deal for US, Mexico, Canada Clears Another Hurdle

By 2 hours ago
Amy Mayer / IPR file

A much-anticipated update to the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement is one step closer to implementation.

On Tuesday, the Senate Finance Committee, chaired by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, voted 25-3 to approve the United States Mexico Canada Agreement. Two Republicans and one Democrat cast the "no" votes.