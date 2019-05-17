Related Programs: 
DMSO's Bernstein Plus Korngold and Quint

The Des Moines Symphony wraps up their 81st season celebrating Leonard Bernstein this weekend playing Bernstein’s Symphonic Dances from West Side Story.

The program opens with Rossini’s Overture to Italian in Algiers. For Maestro Giunta, this is a “personal tribute” to Bernstein, as it was one of the pieces he studied with Bernstein when the two worked together.

The program continues with “Multi Grammy Award nominee Violinist” Philippe Quint, who joins the Des Moines Symphony to play Korngold’s “lush” Violin Concerto. Recently, he has performed with the London, Royal Liverpool and Los Angeles Philharmonics, the Chicago, Seattle, Bournemouth Symphonies and the China National Symphony, along with the Minnesota Orchestra, to name a few.

Respighi’s amazing Pines of Rome concludes the program.

The Des Moines Symphony’s “Season Finale: Bernstein’s West Side Story” concert is this weekend on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 7:30 pm or Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 2:30 pm.

For tickets and more information, visit https://dmsymphony.org/events/masterworks-7-season-finale-bernsteins-west-side-story/.

PROGRAM

ROSSINI                                Overture to Italian in Algiers

KORNGOLD                         Violin Concerto

BERNSTEIN                          Symphonic Dances from West Side Story

RESPIGHI                             Pines of Rome

SPECIAL APPEARANCES

Joseph Giunta, conducting

Philippe Quint, violin

