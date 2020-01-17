Related Program: 
Talk of Iowa

Cynthia Martin Is 69 Years Old. She's Also A Weightlifting Champion.

By , & 2 minutes ago
  • National weightlifting champion Cynthia Martin began lifting barbells at age 64. Since then, she has only grown stronger.
    National weightlifting champion Cynthia Martin began lifting barbells at age 64. Since then, she has only grown stronger.
    Jesper Aggergaard / Unsplash

Weightlifting didn't appear on Cynthia Martin's radar until age 64, when she picked up barbells for the first time through a Cross Fit program. Just a few years later, the Marion native won the 2018 national weightlifting championships in Buffalo, New York. 

On this segment of Talk of Iowa, the weightlifting champion joins host Charity Nebbe to share her fitness journey. Although athletic opportunities were negligible for girls when Martin was young, she has stayed in shape through activities like walking. After trying barbells, she got hooked on the workout.

"I really like the idea of getting stronger," Martin says. "As long as I stay strong and get stronger, I can stay active much longer than I would have had I never started." 

Martin says her bone scans have shown an increase in bone density since beginning weightlifting. As she prepares to turn 70 later this year, Martin continues to grow stronger with her early morning workouts.

Guest:

  • Cynthia Martin, national weightlifting champion
Tags: 
Talk of Iowa
Crossfit
Exercise & Fitness

Related Content

Running Towards Self-Acceptance

By & Jan 5, 2018
Amy Broadmoore

Kelly Teeselink was 9 when she started to struggle with a negative body image."I remember nearly everything negative ever said about my body. I have a little box in my memory of those comments. I remember feeling that it was really important for me to be a certain way, look a certain way, be a certain weight."

When Teeselink received a "Barbie" workout tape as a gift she remembers thinking she would work out until she was skinny. She's found diary entries from 4th or 5th grade lamenting how unfair it was that some people were skinny when it was so hard for her.

Taking Steps Towards Walkability

By & Oct 20, 2016
Phil Roeder / Flickr

Research shows that living in a walkable community is good for your health, good for your kids, and good for the local economy, but it can be a struggle for cities to develop infrastructure towards better walkability.

On this edition of Talk of Iowa, Charity Nebbe hosts a discussion on what it means for a community to be walkable, the impact it can have, the barriers to walkability, as well as the pros and cons of skywalk systems.

Guests on today’s program include: