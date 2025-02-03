Republican lawmakers continue to target DEI at Iowa universities through House Higher Ed Committee

Bills advancing through the Iowa House would establish uniform general education requirements across the state’s public universities, prohibit the universities from requiring students to take courses related to diversity, equity and inclusion, and establish a “school of intellectual freedom" at the University of Iowa.

The changes come amidst Republican-led efforts to restrict and rollback DEI efforts, including a law Gov. Kim Reynolds signed in May of this year restricting DEI offices at the state’s public universities. Earlier this month, President Donald Trump signed an executive order targeting DEI programs at institutions of higher education receiving federal funding.

Establishing uniform gen ed requirements

One of the bills advanced to the House Higher Education Committee would establish the same general education requirements at the state's public universities. These requirements include classes in areas like math, science and foreign language and also coursework on what the bill calls American heritage and Western heritage.

If passed, the Iowa Board of Regents must adopt a policy ensuring general education courses do not “distort significant historical events” or teach “identity politics.”

The bill currently doesn’t have a definition of identity politics, but Rep. Steven Holt, R-Dension, said one could be added in the future.

“Identity politics is teaching principles contrary to the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., teaching to judge by skin color instead of character,” Holt said. “There's a lot of that going on these days.”

The proposal also calls on the regents to bar general education courses from claiming systemic racism, sexism, oppression and privilege are inherent to national or state institutions. However, the policy can’t limit the academic freedom of an instructor or limit the “free discussion of ideas.”

If an institution isn’t complying, anyone would be able to report the violation to the Iowa attorney general, who could force the institution to comply.

Keenan Crow of One Iowa testified against the bill, which he said would be sheltering students from concepts about systemic issues.

“I know these theories will make folks uncomfortable, but this is ideological censorship in what should be an institution of higher learning,” Crow said.

A lobbyist for the Cicero Action and the Foundation for Government Accountability Action supported the bill, saying it will "help build better Iowans and better citizens."

Establish a 'School of Intellectual Freedom'

Former Gov. Terry Branstad presented a bill before a House subcommittee that would create a department at the University of Iowa for teaching and researching the historical ideas, traditions and texts of the Constitution, and how the Constitution has shaped the government and society.

Branstad said the bill would foster civic engagement and help expand the intellectual diversity of the university. Critics of the bill called it ideologically motivated.

“I don’t understand how you can look at the offering of the University of Iowa and not see all of these ideas already represented there, including through American studies, including through all of the history curricula that are offered,” M. Denney, a graduate student at the University of Iowa, said.

Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa started similar programs last fall in response to a directive issued by the Iowa Board of Regents in 2023 to establish “a widespread initiative that includes opportunities for education and research on free speech and civic education” at regents institutions.

A lobbyist from the Board of Regents said a similar program is already underway at the University of Iowa.

Rep. Taylor Collins, R-Mediapolis, said the program in question at the University of Iowa has not been approved by the Board of Regents yet. He said the bill would create a separate school within the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

Students can’t be required to take classes related to DEI

Public universities could not require students to take classes that teach ideas related to DEI or critical race theory under a bill moving ahead in the Iowa House. The proposal comes after the Legislature passed a law last year to force DEI offices to close at ISU, UI and UNI.

The bill would take that action a step further. It says studying topics including implicit bias, social justice, anti-racism, intersectionality and cultural competence may be optional but may not be mandated for any degree programs. The proposal does make a possible exception for degrees in race, ethnic or gender studies.

Denise Rathman of the National Association of Social Workers in Iowa opposes the change. She told a House subcommittee it would leave professionals without the skills they need to work with people from different backgrounds.

“For example, [there] might be a social worker who works in hospice,” Rathman said. “Different cultures have different approaches to the end of life. Social workers who are working with those families need to be absolutely aware of that and work with them in an appropriate manner.”

"This stuff is crap. It shouldn’t be mandated on people.” Rep. Skyler Wheeler

Rep. Skyler Wheeler, R-Hull, characterized the bill as part of an ongoing conservative backlash against DEI programs.

“What used to be the path is, we would unify in America around the Constitution, around the Bill of Rights. That’s what I think we have to get back to,” Wheeler said. “This stuff is crap. It shouldn’t be mandated on people.”

A lobbyist for the regents said the board is in favor of the proposal, and that the board is already moving in that direction in response to state and federal policy towards DEI. A subcommittee advanced the bill to the House Higher Education Committee.

Accreditors can't penalize colleges for following state law

If a public university's accreditation suffers because it is following state law, a bill moving ahead in the House would allow the university to sue, with help from the Iowa attorney general. And, rather than being approved by the Higher Learning Commission, colleges could be approved by any federally recognized accreditor of higher education.

Rep. John Wills, R-Spirit Lake, said the bill has “nothing to do with DEI.”

“It doesn’t prohibit students from taking classes that would be considered a DEI-type class, or anything of that sort,” he said. “But it does protect our institutions from being unjustly not accredited because they don’t require, because of state law, certain things.”

Public universities would be required to post course details online

A college instructor would be required to post a syllabus online, where it can be seen by the public before the course begins under another House bill. The syllabus would need to include the instructor’s name, a description of major tests or projects, recommended reading material and a general description of each lecture.

Amber Williams of Inspired Life supported the bill and said it would promote transparency for students, parents and taxpayers, and also help students make informed decisions about their classes.

Rep. Monica Kurth, D-Davenport, referenced her experience as an instructor at Scott Community College and pointed out a syllabus is not a legal document. She said a syllabus can change through a course and posting it online would unnecessarily drain time and resources. Kurth said she's also concerned members of the public could take parts of the syllabi out of context in subjects they don't know much about.

Ban on DEI offices at community colleges fails to advance

If the bill passed, it would have blocked DEI offices and programming at community colleges. Rep. Collins claims he has been in conversations with community colleges since last year and believes many are “already in compliance” or working toward compliance after the state passed a similar bill for Iowa’s regents institutions.

However, he said the committee could bring back the bill if necessary. Collins said institutions will also need to comply with Trump’s recent executive order.

Board of Regents would review programs to see if they meet workforce needs

The bill would require the Board of Regents to review all undergraduate and graduate programs and how they align with Iowa’s workforce needs. The board would make recommendations on whether to keep, eliminate or make changes to programs.

Carolann Jensen, a lobbyist for ISU, said the Board of Regents has the ability to review the state’s programs and will do it without the legislation. Jensen said the university consults with businesses, recent graduates and advisory groups to make sure degree programs are meeting workforce needs.