AP projects Trump as winner of Iowa's Republican caucuses

Former president Donald Trump won the Iowa Republican caucuses Monday night.

The Associated Press declared him the winner just about half an hour after the Iowa caucuses began and with less than 1% of votes reported.

Trump won the first contest in the presidential nominating process as he faces 91 felony charges across four separate indictments, some related to his attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

His main message to voters has been that he can beat President Joe Biden in 2024 despite losing to him in 2020, that he will crack down on people crossing the Southern border, and that he will investigate the people who are investigating his alleged crimes.

The winners of the past three competitive Republican caucuses in 2016, 2012 and 2008 did not end up being the party’s presidential nominee. But this is the first time a former president has won the Iowa caucuses after failing to win reelection.

This story will be updated. Follow live.

