UnityPoint says some diagnostic tests may be delayed due to supply chain issues

UnityPoint Health has announced shortages stemming from COVID-19 shutdowns in China may delay diagnostic imaging scans for some patients.

In a message sent out to patients and posted on its website over the weekend, the West Des Moines-based health care network said it is currently experiencing a shortage of intravenous, or IV, contrast dyes. These dyes are used in diagnostic tests like CT scans.

The shortage is due to recent COVID-19 shutdowns in China, which included the world’s largest manufacturer of the special dyes located in Shanghai.

The facility has since resumed production, but UnityPoint said it could still be weeks before supply chains catch up.

In the meantime, it says it is working to preserve its current supplies of the IV dyes, which means some patients may see a delay in non-emergency scans and procedures.

UnityPoint patients will be contacted if their exam needs to be changed or rescheduled.

