Iowans share what haunts them
Fall has a lot to offer. Changing leaves, cooler temperatures, apple picking, hay rides, fall sports and, of course, Halloween.
On Talk of Iowa, we are leaning hard into spooky season. Five Iowa storytellers share haunting tales — some fact, some fiction. Then, Janeé Jackson-Doering of the state library of Iowa has put together a list of fun, spine tingling books for readers from toddlers through adulthood.
Guests:
- Akwi Nji, writer and artist
- Valerie Van Kooten, administrator, State Historical Society of Iowa
- Mark Latta, storyteller, TellersBridge
- Jamie Ward, storyteller, TellersBridge
- Carmen Maria Machado, author
- Janeé Jackson-Doering, youth services consultant, State Library of Iowa