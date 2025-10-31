© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Iowans share what haunts them

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published October 31, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Fall has a lot to offer. Changing leaves, cooler temperatures, apple picking, hay rides, fall sports and, of course, Halloween.

On Talk of Iowa, we are leaning hard into spooky season. Five Iowa storytellers share haunting tales — some fact, some fiction. Then, Janeé Jackson-Doering of the state library of Iowa has put together a list of fun, spine tingling books for readers from toddlers through adulthood.

Guests:

  • Akwi Nji, writer and artist
  • Valerie Van Kooten, administrator, State Historical Society of Iowa
  • Mark Latta, storyteller, TellersBridge
  • Jamie Ward, storyteller, TellersBridge
  • Carmen Maria Machado, author
  • Janeé Jackson-Doering, youth services consultant, State Library of Iowa
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
