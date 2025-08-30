© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

When to harvest the fruits of your labor

By Dani Gehr,
Aaron SteilKatherine Perkins
Published August 30, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

The sight of fruit in the garden is exciting, but it is also a practice in patience. You have to wait until that fruit is just right.

Host Dani Gehr is sitting in for Charity Nebbe this Horticulture Day. She talks with Iowa State University Extension horticulture specialist Randall Vos about the best way to determine when apples, peaches, melons and more are ripe. He also shares how to harvest fruit in the garden, when to adjust based on when you plan to enjoy it and why you should eat the "ugly" fruit first. Then, horticulture specialist Cindy Haynes joins the conversation to help answer your questions.

Guests:

  • Randall Vos, ISU Extension commercial fruit crop specialist
  • Cindy Haynes, professor of horticulture, ISU Extension consumer horticulture specialist
Talk of Iowa GardeningHort DayFruits and Vegetables
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Executive Producer of Talk Shows and Program Director for News & Talk. Since 2014, Perkins has managed the broadcast schedule and sound of the news and information service of Iowa Public Radio, as well as has directed the long-term planning and oversight for IPR's talk shows, Talk of Iowa and River to River. Perkins has a master's degree from Sangamon State University (now the University of Illinois – Springfield).
