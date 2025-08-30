When to harvest the fruits of your labor

The sight of fruit in the garden is exciting, but it is also a practice in patience. You have to wait until that fruit is just right.

Host Dani Gehr is sitting in for Charity Nebbe this Horticulture Day. She talks with Iowa State University Extension horticulture specialist Randall Vos about the best way to determine when apples, peaches, melons and more are ripe. He also shares how to harvest fruit in the garden, when to adjust based on when you plan to enjoy it and why you should eat the "ugly" fruit first. Then, horticulture specialist Cindy Haynes joins the conversation to help answer your questions.

Guests:

