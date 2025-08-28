The political gap between men and women

For decades, a political gap has been growing between men and women, with Generation Z having the largest political divide.

This week on Talk of Iowa, we will "Mind the Gender Gap" starting with this political divide. Charity Nebbe speaks with political scientist Karen Kedrowski, as well as computing expert Jeremy Blackburn about how radicalization online is contributing to this gap. Braver Angels founder Bill Doherty discusses how this divide is impacting our relationships.

This episode was originally produced April 7, 2025.

Guests:

