Late spring blooms are having their moment

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani Gehr
Published May 24, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Late spring and early summer blooming perennials — peonies, shasta daisies and siberian irises — are starting to bloom, and on this Horticulture Day, we'll talk about them.

Host Charity Nebbe speaks with Iowa State University Horticulture Specialist Aaron Steil about his favorite spring and early summer blooming perennials. Then, Iowa Department of Natural Resources Forester Mark Vitosh joins the program to help answer listener questions.

Guests:

  • Aaron Steil, extension horticulture specialist, Iowa State University  
  • Mark Vitosh, district forester, Iowa Department of Natural Resources
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
