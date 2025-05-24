Late spring blooms are having their moment

Late spring and early summer blooming perennials — peonies, shasta daisies and siberian irises — are starting to bloom, and on this Horticulture Day, we'll talk about them.

Host Charity Nebbe speaks with Iowa State University Horticulture Specialist Aaron Steil about his favorite spring and early summer blooming perennials. Then, Iowa Department of Natural Resources Forester Mark Vitosh joins the program to help answer listener questions.

