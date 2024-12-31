Javier Zamora's memoir recounts his unaccompanied migration to the United States

On this episode of the Talk of Iowa Book Club, host Charity Nebbe is joined by expert readers Matthew Marroquín and Sonia Reyes, who have been reading Solito, along with the author of the book Javier Zamora.nZamora's migration from El Salvador to the United State was dangerous, difficult and long — lasting nine weeks. He details the journey in his memoir.

Javier Zamora, author, Solito

author, Matthew Marroquín, artist and poet

artist and poet Sonia Reyes, community advocate and activist

This episode was originally produced June 18, 2024.