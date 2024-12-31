Javier Zamora's memoir recounts his unaccompanied migration to the United States
Solito, tells the story of author Javier Zamora's journey from El Salvador to the United States at the age of nine.
On this episode of the Talk of Iowa Book Club, host Charity Nebbe is joined by expert readers Matthew Marroquín and Sonia Reyes, who have been reading Solito, along with the author of the book Javier Zamora.nZamora's migration from El Salvador to the United State was dangerous, difficult and long — lasting nine weeks. He details the journey in his memoir.
Guests:
- Javier Zamora, author, Solito
- Matthew Marroquín, artist and poet
- Sonia Reyes, community advocate and activist
This episode was originally produced June 18, 2024.