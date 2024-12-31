© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI (90.9 FM)
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Javier Zamora's memoir recounts his unaccompanied migration to the United States

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanMadeleine Willis
Published December 31, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Solito, tells the story of author Javier Zamora's journey from El Salvador to the United States at the age of nine.

On this episode of the Talk of Iowa Book Club, host Charity Nebbe is joined by expert readers Matthew Marroquín and Sonia Reyes, who have been reading Solito, along with the author of the book Javier Zamora.nZamora's migration from El Salvador to the United State was dangerous, difficult and long — lasting nine weeks. He details the journey in his memoir.

Guests:

  • Javier Zamora, author, Solito
  • Matthew Marroquín, artist and poet
  • Sonia Reyes, community advocate and activist

This episode was originally produced June 18, 2024.

Tags
Talk of Iowa Talk of Iowa Book ClubBooks & Readingimmigration
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Madeleine Willis
See stories by Madeleine Willis