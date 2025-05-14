© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
How some cities and organizations are continuing to fight against climate change

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani GehrMadeleine Willis
Published May 14, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
The Trump administration has taken many steps to dismantle federal climate protections, but community efforts to fight climate change remain.

As U.S. climate policy is likely to move further away from following climate expert warnings, communities are taking their own action against climate change.

City officials Sarah Gardner and Nolan Sagan from the city of Iowa City and the city of Ames are working on sustainability and climate action. In this episode, the two discuss electric buses and ridership in their cities. Later in the hour, environmental activists Lexi McKee-Hemenway and Emma Colman share the tools they use to advocate for better climate policies.

Guests:

  • Sarah Gardner, climate action coordinator, city of Iowa City
  • Nolan Sagan, sustainability coordinator, city of Ames
  • Lexi McKee-Hemenway, campaign organizer, Iowa Environmental Council
  • Emma Colman, senior campaign organizer, Sierra Club Iowa Beyond Coal
Talk of Iowa climate changeIowaEnvironment
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Madeleine Willis
Madeleine Willis is IPR's Production Assistant supporting the talk shows and The Sunny Side Project. Willis has experience in audio production, reporting, writing and editing stories and conversations. She's reported and produced conversations on womanhood, sports, and good news from across Iowa. Willis will receive her bachelors degree from the University of Iowa in May 2025.
See stories by Madeleine Willis
