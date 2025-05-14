How some cities and organizations are continuing to fight against climate change

As U.S. climate policy is likely to move further away from following climate expert warnings, communities are taking their own action against climate change.

City officials Sarah Gardner and Nolan Sagan from the city of Iowa City and the city of Ames are working on sustainability and climate action. In this episode, the two discuss electric buses and ridership in their cities. Later in the hour, environmental activists Lexi McKee-Hemenway and Emma Colman share the tools they use to advocate for better climate policies.

Guests:

