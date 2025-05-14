How some cities and organizations are continuing to fight against climate change
The Trump administration has taken many steps to dismantle federal climate protections, but community efforts to fight climate change remain.
As U.S. climate policy is likely to move further away from following climate expert warnings, communities are taking their own action against climate change.
City officials Sarah Gardner and Nolan Sagan from the city of Iowa City and the city of Ames are working on sustainability and climate action. In this episode, the two discuss electric buses and ridership in their cities. Later in the hour, environmental activists Lexi McKee-Hemenway and Emma Colman share the tools they use to advocate for better climate policies.
Guests:
- Sarah Gardner, climate action coordinator, city of Iowa City
- Nolan Sagan, sustainability coordinator, city of Ames
- Lexi McKee-Hemenway, campaign organizer, Iowa Environmental Council
- Emma Colman, senior campaign organizer, Sierra Club Iowa Beyond Coal