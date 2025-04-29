© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Journalist writes about her facial blindness and other hidden neurodiversities

Published April 29, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
When Sadie Dingfelder mistook a stranger for her husband at the grocery store it was the beginning of her discovery that she literally sees and processes the world differently than most people do.

Science journalist Sadie Dingfelder's work has appeared in publications including National Geographic and Washington Post. Her discovery as an adult that she has facial blindness and research into the neuroscience led to her debut book, Do I Know You?: A Faceblind Reporter’s Journey into the Science of Sight, Memory, and Imagination.

Host Charity Nebbe talks with Dingfelder about her journey of self discovery and her obsession with hidden neurodiversities.

Guest:

  • Sadie Dingfelder, freelance science writer, author
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is IPR's 'Talk of Iowa' host. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelors degree from Iowa State University.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
