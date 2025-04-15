© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Mark Daley describes his complicated journey to fatherhood

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanKate Perez
Published April 15, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Author Mark Daley has shared his experiences fostering and what he learned along the way in the book Safe: A Memoir of Fatherhood, Foster Care and the Risks We Take for Family.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe is joined by author and foster parent Mark Daley. The two discuss his experience as a foster parent, his and his husband's decision to build their family and the journey to adopting his three children.

Then, Charity speaks with Iowa State University Iowa Learning Farms Director Jackie Comito about her new podcast Curious Planet, which she created to connect nature, culture and wonder.

Guests:

  • Mark Daley, foster parent and author, Safe: A Memoir of Fatherhood, Foster Care, and the Risks We Take for Family
  • Jackie Comito, anthropologist and director, Iowa Learning Farms at Iowa State University

This episode was originally produced 5-1-2024.

Tags
Talk of Iowa Books & ReadingFoster care & AdoptionLGBTQWildlifeEnvironment
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is IPR's 'Talk of Iowa' host. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelors degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Kate Perez
See stories by Kate Perez
Related Content