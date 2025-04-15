Mark Daley describes his complicated journey to fatherhood

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe is joined by author and foster parent Mark Daley. The two discuss his experience as a foster parent, his and his husband's decision to build their family and the journey to adopting his three children.

Then, Charity speaks with Iowa State University Iowa Learning Farms Director Jackie Comito about her new podcast Curious Planet, which she created to connect nature, culture and wonder.

Guests:



Mark Daley , foster parent and author, Safe: A Memoir of Fatherhood, Foster Care, and the Risks We Take for Family

, foster parent and author, Jackie Comito, anthropologist and director, Iowa Learning Farms at Iowa State University

This episode was originally produced 5-1-2024.

