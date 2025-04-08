© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

The political gap between men and women

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani Gehr
Published April 8, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

For decades, a political gap has been growing between men and women, with Generation Z having the largest political divide.

This week on Talk of Iowa, we will "Mind the Gender Gap" starting with this political divide. Charity Nebbe speaks with political scientist Karen Kedrowski, as well as computing expert Jeremy Blackburn about how radicalization online is contributing to this gap and Braver Angels founder Bill Doherty about how this divide is impacting our relationships.

Guests:

  • Karen Kedrowski, professor of political science and director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center, Iowa State University
  • Jeremy Blackburn, associate professor of computing, director of the Institute for AI and Society, Binghamton University
  • Bill Doherty, professor emeritus of family social science at the University of Minnesota, co-founder of Braver Angels
Tags
Talk of Iowa PoliticsGender and Gender Issuessocial media
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is IPR's 'Talk of Iowa' host. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelors degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Related Content