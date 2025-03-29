The basics of bare root seedlings

When you plant a tree, there are all kinds of things you can do to give that tree the best possible chance of thriving. When you plant 50 or more little bare root seedlings, the calculations and care are different.

DNR Forester Mark Vitosh talks about how to successfully establish conservation plantings with bare root seedlings. Then ISU horticulturist Aaron Steil joins the conversation to answer spring planting questions.

