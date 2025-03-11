© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Former SNL writer visits her Iowa hometown in documentary 'Will & Harper'

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
Published March 11, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Actor Will Ferrell and writer Harper Steele have been collaborators and friends for 30 years.

After comedy writer Harper Steele came out as a trans woman, Ferrell suggested they take a cross-country road trip. The result is the documentary Will & Harper, which was released last fall on Netflix.

Iowa City, where Steele grew up, is one of the locations featured in the documentary. Steele shares about her journey coming out, and her experiences filming the documentary in places where she wouldn't typically feel safe as a trans woman. Steele spoke in Iowa City at a special screening of the film hosted by the University of Iowa Monday.

Later in the hour, book enthusiast Bob Manson joins the program. Manson has visited 601 independent bookstores. He updates his travels on the blog, The Indie Bob Spot.

Guests:

  • Harper Steele, Emmy-winning writer and producer
  • Bob Manson, retired teacher, blogger

Portions of this episode were originally produced on 9-04-24 and 7-23-24.

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is IPR's 'Talk of Iowa' host. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelors degree from Iowa State University.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
