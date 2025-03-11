Former SNL writer visits her Iowa hometown in documentary 'Will & Harper'

After comedy writer Harper Steele came out as a trans woman, Ferrell suggested they take a cross-country road trip. The result is the documentary Will & Harper, which was released last fall on Netflix.

Iowa City, where Steele grew up, is one of the locations featured in the documentary. Steele shares about her journey coming out, and her experiences filming the documentary in places where she wouldn't typically feel safe as a trans woman. Steele spoke in Iowa City at a special screening of the film hosted by the University of Iowa Monday.

Later in the hour, book enthusiast Bob Manson joins the program. Manson has visited 601 independent bookstores. He updates his travels on the blog, The Indie Bob Spot.

Guests:



Harper Steele, Emmy-winning writer and producer

Emmy-winning writer and producer Bob Manson, retired teacher, blogger

Portions of this episode were originally produced on 9-04-24 and 7-23-24.