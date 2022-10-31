© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

History is one big ghost story

Published October 31, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT
halloween TOI logo.jpg

A good ghost story can linger for generations — what can they tell us about ourselves?

On this Halloween episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with Adam Soto, who just published a collection of ghost stories, and with historian Leo Landis. They discuss some of Iowa’s most enduring ghost stories and legends and help us understand what we can learn from them.

But first: the Benton County historical society started offering ghost tours at the same site where they keep their archives. Producer Caitlin Troutman took a tour and spoke with the society’s paranormal tour manager about the experience.

Guests:
Katie Hopkins | paranormal tour manager and board member of the Benton County Historical Society
Adam Soto | author of Concerning Those Who Have Fallen Asleep: Ghost Stories and a graduate of the Iowa Writers' Workshop
Leo Landis| state curator with the State Historical Society of Iowa

Talk of Iowa Halloween History Books & Reading Storytelling
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
