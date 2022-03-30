A deep dive into Iowa history

Bingo was once a controversial game, but so beloved that it led to changes to the state constitution. Those changes have shaped the state in surprising ways.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe celebrates Iowa History Month with Leo Landis and Jess Rundlett of the State Historical Museum. On this podcast, they talk about the history of lead mining, the creation of The Great Seal of Iowa, the power of the American Indian Movement of the 1970s, and the part that Iowa played in the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act. They also discuss Title IX and some of Iowa's historic buildings.

Guests:

