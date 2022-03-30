© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa

A deep dive into Iowa history

Published March 30, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
Bingo was once a controversial game, but so beloved that it led to changes to the state constitution. Those changes have shaped the state in surprising ways.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe celebrates Iowa History Month with Leo Landis and Jess Rundlett of the State Historical Museum. On this podcast, they talk about the history of lead mining, the creation of The Great Seal of Iowa, the power of the American Indian Movement of the 1970s, and the part that Iowa played in the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act. They also discuss Title IX and some of Iowa's historic buildings.

Guests:

  • Leo Landis, state curator, State Historical Society of Iowa
  • Jess Rundlett, special projects and outreach coordinator, State Historical Museum of Iowa

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Matthew Alvarez
Matthew is a producer for IPR's River to River and Talk of Iowa
See stories by Matthew Alvarez