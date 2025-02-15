Making your Valentine's flowers last
More cut flowers are purchased on Valentine’s Day than on any other day of the year, even though it falls in the dead of winter. On this Horticulture Day episode of Talk of Iowa, Iowa State horticulturists Cincy Haynes and Aaron Steil share how to get the most out of cut flowers and answer listener questions.
Guests:
- Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture extension specialist, Iowa State University
- Cindy Haynes, professor and consumer horticulture extension specialist, Iowa State University