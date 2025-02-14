Love stories and Steinway tunes
A Talk of Iowa tradition returns the week of Valentine's Day, as pianist and composer Dan Knight joins host Charity Nebbe to hear listeners share their most love-filled memories, and, in exchange, Knight performs the songs associated with them. This time, however, we took the show on the road and heard love stories from the residents of Wesley on Grand Senior Living Community.
Guests:
- Dan Knight, Steinway pianist, composer
- The residents of Wesley on Grand Senior Living Community