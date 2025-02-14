© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Love stories and Steinway tunes

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani Gehr
Published February 14, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
A Talk of Iowa tradition returns the week of Valentine's Day, as pianist and composer Dan Knight joins host Charity Nebbe to hear listeners share their most love-filled memories, and, in exchange, Knight performs the songs associated with them. This time, however, we took the show on the road and heard love stories from the residents of Wesley on Grand Senior Living Community.

Guests:

  • Dan Knight, Steinway pianist, composer
  • The residents of Wesley on Grand Senior Living Community
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is IPR's 'Talk of Iowa' host. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelors degree from Iowa State University.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
