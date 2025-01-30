Young adult novel 'Scattergood' inspired by Iowa refugee hostel in WWII

The new young adult novel Scattergood takes inspiration from the school of the same name in West Branch, which was founded by Quakers in the late 19th century, and then operated as the "Scattergood Hostel" accepting refugees from Germany during World War II.

Author H.M. Bouwman was inspired to write a historical fiction novel over 20 years ago when she first learned of Scattergood, and after years of research, revisions and publishing other YA books, her book has now been published and embraced by the school and West Branch community.

Host Charity Nebbe speaks with Bouwman and head of the Scattergood Friends School John Zimmerman about how they plan to include the book in their curriculum. Bouwman will be visiting schools and having public events in Iowa this February and March.

Later in the show, peace and freedom are words that mean a lot to people who have been forced to leave their homelands because of war. Piece & Freedom is the name of a recently opened Ukrainian bakery in Ames operated by two pairs of mothers and daughters. Charity talks with one of the owners about their mission to bring joy and unite communities with their pastries.

Guests:



H.M. Bouwman , author and professor of English, University of St. Thomas

, author and professor of English, University of St. Thomas John Zimmerman , Head of School, Scattergood Friends School

, Head of School, Scattergood Friends School Shalika Khindurangala, co-owner, Piece & Freedom Bakery

Scattergood Friends School is an underwriter of IPR.