Young adult novel 'Scattergood' inspired by Iowa refugee hostel in WWII

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshCaitlin Troutman
Published January 30, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
The Scattergood Friends School in West Branch served as a hostel from 1939-1943, giving shelter to refugees from Europe fleeing Hitler's regime.

The new young adult novel Scattergood takes inspiration from the school of the same name in West Branch, which was founded by Quakers in the late 19th century, and then operated as the "Scattergood Hostel" accepting refugees from Germany during World War II.

Author H.M. Bouwman was inspired to write a historical fiction novel over 20 years ago when she first learned of Scattergood, and after years of research, revisions and publishing other YA books, her book has now been published and embraced by the school and West Branch community.

Host Charity Nebbe speaks with Bouwman and head of the Scattergood Friends School John Zimmerman about how they plan to include the book in their curriculum. Bouwman will be visiting schools and having public events in Iowa this February and March.

Later in the show, peace and freedom are words that mean a lot to people who have been forced to leave their homelands because of war. Piece & Freedom is the name of a recently opened Ukrainian bakery in Ames operated by two pairs of mothers and daughters. Charity talks with one of the owners about their mission to bring joy and unite communities with their pastries.

Guests:

  • H.M. Bouwman, author and professor of English, University of St. Thomas
  • John Zimmerman, Head of School, Scattergood Friends School
  • Shalika Khindurangala, co-owner, Piece & Freedom Bakery

Scattergood Friends School is an underwriter of IPR.

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is IPR's<i> Talk of Iowa</i> host. She also hosts IPR's podcasts <i>Garden Variety</i> and <i>Unsettled</i>. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelors degree from Iowa State University.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
