© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI (90.9 FM)
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Plants to not fuss about

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
Published February 1, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Experts share some house plants that are less demanding and easier to care for than others.

You don't need a green thumb to have successful plant life in your home. On this Horticulture Day episode, expert horticulturists Aaron Steil and Cindy Haynes share their favorite house plants that are hard, or harder, to kill than others. They also answer listeners' gardening and lawncare questions.

Guests:

  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture extension specialist, Iowa State University
  • Cindy Haynes, professor and consumer horticulture extension specialist, Iowa State University
Tags
Talk of Iowa HorticultureHort DayGardening
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is IPR's<i> Talk of Iowa</i> host. She also hosts IPR's podcasts <i>Garden Variety</i> and <i>Unsettled</i>. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelors degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Related Content