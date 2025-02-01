Plants to not fuss about
Experts share some house plants that are less demanding and easier to care for than others.
You don't need a green thumb to have successful plant life in your home. On this Horticulture Day episode, expert horticulturists Aaron Steil and Cindy Haynes share their favorite house plants that are hard, or harder, to kill than others. They also answer listeners' gardening and lawncare questions.
Guests:
- Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture extension specialist, Iowa State University
- Cindy Haynes, professor and consumer horticulture extension specialist, Iowa State University