How Iowa's higher education legislation impacts student enrollment
Higher education is getting a lot of attention in the state legislature this session. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe explores the roles that Iowa’s three regents universities play in the Iowa economy with the president of the Iowa Business Council.
Then, experts discuss how policies are impacting college enrollment and take a look at the proposals coming out of the new Iowa House Higher Education Committee.
Guests:
- Joe Murphy, president of the Iowa Business Council
- Vanessa Miller, higher education reporter, The Gazette
- Zach Hyrnowski, senior education researcher