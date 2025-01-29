© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

How Iowa's higher education legislation impacts student enrollment

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published January 29, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Higher education is getting a lot of attention in the state legislature this session. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe explores the roles that Iowa’s three regents universities play in the Iowa economy with the president of the Iowa Business Council.

Then, experts discuss how policies are impacting college enrollment and take a look at the proposals coming out of the new Iowa House Higher Education Committee.

Guests:

  • Joe Murphy, president of the Iowa Business Council
  • Vanessa Miller, higher education reporter, The Gazette
  • Zach Hyrnowski, senior education researcher
Tags
Talk of Iowa Higher Education2025 Legislative SessionEconomy
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is IPR's<i> Talk of Iowa</i> host. She also hosts IPR's podcasts <i>Garden Variety</i> and <i>Unsettled</i>. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelors degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
