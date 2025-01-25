© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Painting strong women helped this art teacher through grief

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani Gehr
Published January 25, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Long-time Des Moines art teacher Paula Kerman found painting strong women helped her cope with the deaths of her parents and husband in quick succession. Those paintings became her debut book Hooligans, Rebels and Rabble Rousers, a collection of stories about these strong women she painted.

On this Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks to Kerman about coming to terms with her grief through art. Then, Mark Dorhout, a middle-school ecology and chemistry teacher, joins the show to discuss how making the prairie his classroom gives his students more of a connection to the outdoors.

Guests:

  • Paula Kerman, author and illustrator of Hooligans, Rebels, and Rabble-Rousers, retired art teacher
  • Mark Dorhout, middle school science teacher, Panorama School District
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is IPR's<i> Talk of Iowa</i> host. She also hosts IPR's podcasts <i>Garden Variety</i> and <i>Unsettled</i>. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelors degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
