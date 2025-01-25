Painting strong women helped this art teacher through grief

Long-time Des Moines art teacher Paula Kerman found painting strong women helped her cope with the deaths of her parents and husband in quick succession. Those paintings became her debut book Hooligans, Rebels and Rabble Rousers, a collection of stories about these strong women she painted.

On this Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks to Kerman about coming to terms with her grief through art. Then, Mark Dorhout, a middle-school ecology and chemistry teacher, joins the show to discuss how making the prairie his classroom gives his students more of a connection to the outdoors.

