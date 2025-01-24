© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Disability advocates illustrate the importance of accessible public spaces

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani GehrMadeleine Willis
Published January 24, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Rob Fisher has made it his mission to get all the buildings in his hometown Adel to have power assist doors. He shares his story, and then ADA liaison Molly Wuebker shares ADA requirements and mobility challenges for people with disabilities that aren’t addressed.

Later, Pathfinders is partnering with the University of Iowa to lead a project that is mapping accessible parks across the state.

Lastly, Pastor Le Anne Clausen de Montes serves a rural United Methodist congregation in Franklin County. She created a service for those who are neurodivergent. Her service is helping to make churches more welcoming for neurodiverse congregants.

Guests:

  • Rob Fisher, accessibility awareness advocate, Open Door For Everyone
  • Molly Wuebker, Iowa ADA liaison, Great Plaines ADA Center
  • Ashley Utt, executive director, Pathfinders Resource Conservation and Development
  • Pastor Le Anne Clausen de Montes, serves a rural United Methodist congregation in Franklin County, founder, Neurodiversity-Affirming Congregations
