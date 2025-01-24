Disability advocates illustrate the importance of accessible public spaces

Rob Fisher has made it his mission to get all the buildings in his hometown Adel to have power assist doors. He shares his story, and then ADA liaison Molly Wuebker shares ADA requirements and mobility challenges for people with disabilities that aren’t addressed.

Later, Pathfinders is partnering with the University of Iowa to lead a project that is mapping accessible parks across the state.

Lastly, Pastor Le Anne Clausen de Montes serves a rural United Methodist congregation in Franklin County. She created a service for those who are neurodivergent. Her service is helping to make churches more welcoming for neurodiverse congregants.

Guests:

