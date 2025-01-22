Iowans selected for prestigious post-graduate scholarship

The Rhodes Scholarship is among the most prestigious international scholarship programs. Each year, 32 Americans are selected into the program to study at Oxford University. This year, two of those 2025 scholars are Iowa students.

On this Talk of Iowa, we'll meet University of Iowa senior Paras Bassuk and Coe College senior Katie Ameku. The two discuss their academic careers and plans for the future. Later in the hour, Christopher Tinson of St. Louis University offers insight into Martin Luther King's prescient speech 'Remaining awake through a revolution' at Grinnell College in Grinnell, Iowa.

A portion of this episode was originally produced June 26, 2022.

