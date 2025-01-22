© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Iowans selected for prestigious post-graduate scholarship

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani GehrJohn PembleCaitlin Troutman
Published January 22, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

The Rhodes Scholarship is a post graduate scholarship that allows students from all over the world to study at The University of Oxford in England.

The Rhodes Scholarship is among the most prestigious international scholarship programs. Each year, 32 Americans are selected into the program to study at Oxford University. This year, two of those 2025 scholars are Iowa students.

On this Talk of Iowa, we'll meet University of Iowa senior Paras Bassuk and Coe College senior Katie Ameku. The two discuss their academic careers and plans for the future. Later in the hour, Christopher Tinson of St. Louis University offers insight into Martin Luther King's prescient speech 'Remaining awake through a revolution' at Grinnell College in Grinnell, Iowa.

A portion of this episode was originally produced June 26, 2022.

Guests:

  • Paras Bassuk, senior, Psychology major with a human rights certificate, University of Iowa
  • Katie Ameku, senior, Physics and mathematics major, Coe College
  • Christopher Tinson, associate professor of history, director, African American, Saint Louis University
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is IPR's<i> Talk of Iowa</i> host. She also hosts IPR's podcasts <i>Garden Variety</i> and <i>Unsettled</i>. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelors degree from Iowa State University.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
John Pemble
John Pemble is a reporter for IPR
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
