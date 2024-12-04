Author Kiley Reid found inspiration for new novel in Iowa
Dormitory life and all the complexities of navigating money in college are on display in her latest book Come and Get It.
Kiley Reid sold the film and tv rights to her first novel Such a Fun Age before it was even published, and before she finished graduate school at the Iowa Writer’s Workshop. Reid returns to Talk of Iowa five years later to talk about her latest book Come and Get it, which takes place at the University of Arkansas, with a character who transfers there from the University of Iowa.
This episode was originally produced in June 2024.
Guests:
- Kiley Reid, Iowa Writer's Workshop alum, New York Times-bestselling author