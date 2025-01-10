© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Jimmy Carter's legacy extends to the Iowa Caucuses

By Charity Nebbe,
Katherine PerkinsDani Gehr
Published January 10, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
President Jimmy Carter began campaigning in Iowa in 1975. He connected with many Iowans in small towns and local events. His showing in the caucuses buoyed his campaign and his success made the Iowa Caucuses an essential part of presidential campaigning for the following decades.

As the country reflects on Carter's legacy, we reached into the archives to share an episode of Caucus Land that covers this history.

But first, we'll listen back to a conversation with author Xixuan Collins. Her debut novel "Flowing Water, Falling Flowers," is a family epic in which the China of the past and modern-day Chicago are connected by a mystery. In this episode of Talk of Iowa, Collins talks with Nebbe about the book and her journey to becoming an author.

Portions of this episode were originally produced in July 2019 and January 2022.

Guests:

  • Xixuan Collins, author of "Flowing Water, Falling Flowers"
  • Kate Payne, former IPR reporter
  • Clay Masters, former IPR Morning Edition host
