The stories behind Lucinda Williams' iconic songs

On this edition of the Talk of Iowa book club, host Charity Nebbe is reading Don't Tell Anybody the Secrets I Told You: A Memoir by Lucinda Williams. Williams tells stories from her childhood and how she became a musical icon.

Later in the hour, Rachel Gulick and Katie Roche join the program as expert readers inspired by William's artistry.

Lucinda Williams, musician, author

Rachel Gulick, executive director, Girls Rock! Des Moines

Katie Roche, musician, Awful Purdies & The Dandelion Stompers, director, Iowa City Public Library Friends Foundation

This episode was originally produced Aug. 20, 2024.