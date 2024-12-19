© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI (90.9 FM)
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Studio One hosts pick their favorite music releases of 2024

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
Published December 19, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

IPR's Studio One hosts have been making their playlists and checking them twice.

As this year comes to a close, Talk of Iowa has rounded up some of IPR's Studio One hosts to share their favorite albums released in 2024.

They also look back at the launch of Studio One's first-ever 24-hour FM signal and the IPR Studio One App, available on Apple and Google Play stories.

You can catch more of Studio One's 2024 favorites here.

Guests:

  • Tony Dehner, IPR senior music producer, Studio One host
  • Mark Simmet, IPR senior music producer, Studio One host
  • Tressa Glass, IPR Studio One host
  • Lucius Pham, IPR video production manager, Studio One host
Tags
Talk of Iowa Best of...Music lists
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh