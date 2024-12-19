Studio One hosts pick their favorite music releases of 2024
IPR's Studio One hosts have been making their playlists and checking them twice.
As this year comes to a close, Talk of Iowa has rounded up some of IPR's Studio One hosts to share their favorite albums released in 2024.
They also look back at the launch of Studio One's first-ever 24-hour FM signal and the IPR Studio One App, available on Apple and Google Play stories.
You can catch more of Studio One's 2024 favorites here.
Guests:
- Tony Dehner, IPR senior music producer, Studio One host
- Mark Simmet, IPR senior music producer, Studio One host
- Tressa Glass, IPR Studio One host
- Lucius Pham, IPR video production manager, Studio One host