Studio One's top album picks of 2024

In case you don’t have all your presents wrapped or haven't built your holiday playlist yet, don't stress. We’ve done the research for you. Here’s our (play)list of the top albums of 2024, perfect for you and the music lovers in your life!

Prelude to Ecstasy — The Last Dinner Party

Recommended by Cece Mitchell

The Last Dinner Party’s debut record Prelude to Ecstasy is a brilliantly crafted introduction to the British band’s unique brand of baroque pop. I took in their enthralling Hinterland performance this summer, and both in life and on record, the sheer drama of TLDP’s compositions makes the album a remarkable listen. In fact, I would argue Prelude to Ecstasy doesn’t have a single skippable song. Their hit breakthrough single “Nothing Matters” is, of course, a highlight of the record, but lesser known tracks — and still regularly played singles — like “Sinner” and “Burn Alive” prove that TLDP is a band to know. Check out IPR's Josie Fischels’ interview for an inside look into the band member’s personalities and to learn more about their rapid rise to prominence.

Songs of a Lost World — The Cure

Recommended by Sean McClain

A 16-year wait between albums does a lot to build expectations, especially when the wait is from of one the most significant bands of the last 45 years. The Cure satisfied every itch I had with their release of Songs of a Lost World on Nov. 1. Composed entirely by leader Robert Smith, the album delivers the classic beautiful doom we have come to expect from The Cure. The new release goes toe-to-toe with any album in The Cure’s discography. If by chance this is the final chapter in the long-storied history of the band from West Sussex, it’s a perfect ending. If you're craving more, read our expanded review of Songs of a Lost World.

Alligator Bites Never Heal — Doechii

Recommended by Lucius Pham

Sabrina, Taylor, Chappell and Charli completely dominated the pop music conversation this year. But no artist was able to strike fear into the heart of Westside Gunn quite like 26-year-old Doechii, who absolutely shidded on all these male rappers with her 19-song mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal. The Tampa-born “Swamp Princess,” known for her dynamic, sometimes animalistic delivery (she often growls and snarls through barbs), channeled her unpredictable energy into a bombastic first major project. “DENIAL IS A RIVER” exhumes the body of Doechii’s past self on a Biz Markie-esque beat in a parody of a media interview, while “CATFISH” and “BOILED PEANUTS” showcase her southern swagger. Then tracks like “HIDE N SEEK,” “FIREFLIES,” “SLIDE” and “BEVERLY HILLS” prove her R&B pipes and dance capabilities.

Romance — Fontaines D.C

Recommended by Tony Dehner

The Irish post-punk band Fontaines D.C. expanded their sound on their fourth album, Romance. Many articles and interviews have confirmed the influence of novels and film on this record, but to me it brings to mind some of the classic bands of alternative rock: The Cure, The Church, Echo & The Bunnymen — you get the idea. The lead single, "Starburster," is one of the best of the year from anyone, and was the creative outcome of a panic attack that lead singer Grian Chattan suffered in London. Check out our coverage at Fontaines D.C's show in Omaha.

I Got Heaven — Mannequin Pussy

Recommended by Anthony Scanga

Mannequin Pussy released the best punk album of 2024. The band is a powerhouse and exactly what the world needed this year. I Got Heaven has a little something for everyone: anger, love, sadness, joy — it’s all represented. Tracks like “Loud Bark” and “I Got Heaven” are album highlights, but the songs “I Don’t Know You” and “Sometimes” are where the band treads new waters and shows why they’re playing sold-out shows across the globe. If you’re a fan of PJ Harvey, Sleater Kinney, Soccer Mommy or Amyl and The Sniffers, put I Got Heaven on your list.

Mahashmashana — Father John Misty

Recommended by Mark Simmet

Josh Tillman's sixth album as Father John Misty delivers the lush orchestral pop sound we've come to expect, but not without an edge here and there. The single "She Cleans Up" rocks as hard as Misty ever has. For me, Tillman's philosophical musings have always been a big part of his appeal. He says a lot on the eight-song album. If you're a Father John Misty fan, pick up your copy of Mahashmashana today.

BRAT — Charli XCX

Recommended by Cece Mitchell

There’s a good reason publications like Rolling Stone have deemed Charli XCX’s BRAT as the best album of the year. The 80/35 alum’s sixth record is a hyperpop masterpiece, with high energy bops left and right. From the viral sensation “Apple” to the fiercely confident “Von dutch,” Charli delivers a perfectly bratty selection of unforgettable tracks that are made even better by the many remixes later released. You can't go wrong with BRAT.

Got a Story to Tell — Thee Sacred Souls

Recommended by Lucius Pham

Every tune on Thee Sacred Souls' sophomore album, Got a Story to Tell, puts your shoulders at ease and a smile on your face. If you’re a fan of Al Green, Marvin Gaye and Khruangbin, then you’re invited to get down with the calming, Latin-influenced, West Coast soul-funk of thee smoothest band around. Perfect for your auntie’s favorite cleaning playlist, updated for the 2020s!

Tigers Blood — Waxahatchee

Recommended by Tony Dehner

Waxahatchee is the solo project of singer Katie Crutchfield, who's one of my favorite singers and a master of a genre you could call "indie Americana." Tigers Blood, which is the sixth album from Waxahatchee, features indie rock guitarist MJ Lenderman on every song, and he contributes vocals on a few tracks. My personal favorite is "Right Back To It," which is a great showcase for both Crutchfield and Lenderman.

My Method Actor — Nilüfer Yanya

Recommended by Anthony Scanga

This record remained unbeaten for me this year. The overall tone, songwriting and feeling that I get listening to it is as fresh now as it was on my first listen. Yanya is an incredible songwriter, and My Method Actor is just another great album in a string of great albums she’s released. Listen to the tracks “Like I Say (I runaway)” and “Just A Western” to introduce yourself to Nilüfer Yanya if you’re unfamiliar. Read our review of My Method Actor.

Love Heart Cheat Code — Hiatus Kaiyote

Recommended by Mark Simmet

Many folks were impressed by the Australian jazz/funk band Hiatus Kaiyote when they took the stage at 2024’s 80/35 Music Festival. They've been around since 2011, and Love Heart Cheat Code is their fourth album. It's funky, fresh, soulful and aware of the classics, with a quote from "My Girl" in their song "Telescope," and a radical reinterpretation of the Jefferson Airplane song "White Rabbit."