Comedian Taylor Tomlinson talks about 'having it all'
When Taylor Tomlinson accepted the job hosting After Midnight, she wanted to prioritize continuing standup. The result is a tight schedule of filming the show and touring, but for Tomlinson, it's been a blast.
After that, we listen back to a conversation with comedian Hari Kondaolu, who explains why he loves a public radio audience.
This episode was originally produced on Sept. 19 and Oct. 9.
Guests:
- Taylor Tomlinson, comedian, host of After Midnight
- Hari Kondabolu, comedian, writer and podcaster