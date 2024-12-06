© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI (90.9 FM)
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Comedian Taylor Tomlinson talks about 'having it all'

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle GehrCaitlin TroutmanSamantha McIntosh
Published December 6, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

When Taylor Tomlinson accepted the job hosting After Midnight, she wanted to prioritize continuing standup. The result is a tight schedule of filming the show and touring, but for Tomlinson, it's been a blast.

After that, we listen back to a conversation with comedian Hari Kondaolu, who explains why he loves a public radio audience.

This episode was originally produced on Sept. 19 and Oct. 9.

Guests:

  • Taylor Tomlinson, comedian, host of After Midnight
  • Hari Kondabolu, comedian, writer and podcaster
Tags
Talk of Iowa Artist interviewsArts & Life
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Related Content