Comedian Taylor Tomlinson talks about 'having it all'

When Taylor Tomlinson accepted the job hosting After Midnight, she wanted to prioritize continuing standup. The result is a tight schedule of filming the show and touring, but for Tomlinson, it's been a blast.

After that, we listen back to a conversation with comedian Hari Kondaolu, who explains why he loves a public radio audience.

This episode was originally produced on Sept. 19 and Oct. 9.

Guests:

