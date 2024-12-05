© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

'Nightbitch' captures motherhood on the big screen

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle GehrSamantha McIntosh
Published December 5, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

In her debut novel, Nightbitch, Rachel Yoder captures motherhood's extreme highs and lows, telling the story of a mother struggling to cope with the social isolation and loss of her independent identity. That book is now a major motion picture starring Amy Adams, and on this Talk of Iowa, we listen back to host Charity Nebbe's conversation with Yoder and director of the film Marielle Heller.

Later in the hour, Nebbe learned how to play Hoover Ball, the sport created by Iowa's only president.

Portions of this conversation were produced on Oct. 10, 2024 and Aug. 8, 2024.

Guests:

  • Marielle Heller, director of Nightbitch, The Diary of a Teenage Girl, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and more, screenwriter and actress
  • Rachel Yoder, author of Nightbitch
  • Leslie Hoover-Lauble, Great Granddaughter of President Hoover, Serves on the Hoover Presidential Foundation Board of Trustees
  • Cole Cook, account executive, Iowa Public Radio
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
