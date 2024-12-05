'Nightbitch' captures motherhood on the big screen

In her debut novel, Nightbitch, Rachel Yoder captures motherhood's extreme highs and lows, telling the story of a mother struggling to cope with the social isolation and loss of her independent identity. That book is now a major motion picture starring Amy Adams, and on this Talk of Iowa, we listen back to host Charity Nebbe's conversation with Yoder and director of the film Marielle Heller.

Later in the hour, Nebbe learned how to play Hoover Ball, the sport created by Iowa's only president.

Portions of this conversation were produced on Oct. 10, 2024 and Aug. 8, 2024.

Guests:

