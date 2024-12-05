'Nightbitch' captures motherhood on the big screen
In her debut novel, Nightbitch, Rachel Yoder captures motherhood's extreme highs and lows, telling the story of a mother struggling to cope with the social isolation and loss of her independent identity. That book is now a major motion picture starring Amy Adams, and on this Talk of Iowa, we listen back to host Charity Nebbe's conversation with Yoder and director of the film Marielle Heller.
Later in the hour, Nebbe learned how to play Hoover Ball, the sport created by Iowa's only president.
Portions of this conversation were produced on Oct. 10, 2024 and Aug. 8, 2024.
Guests:
- Marielle Heller, director of Nightbitch, The Diary of a Teenage Girl, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and more, screenwriter and actress
- Rachel Yoder, author of Nightbitch
- Leslie Hoover-Lauble, Great Granddaughter of President Hoover, Serves on the Hoover Presidential Foundation Board of Trustees
- Cole Cook, account executive, Iowa Public Radio