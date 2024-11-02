Prepare your plants for winter

As we get cold, our plants do, too. It's Horticulture Day and experts Aaron Steil and Cindy Haynes join the show to share how to prepare our landscape plants for winter. Then, they answer listener questions.

Cindy Haynes, professor of horticulture at Iowa State University

professor of horticulture at Iowa State University Aaron Steil, ISU Extension horticulture specialist

