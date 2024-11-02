© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Prepare your plants for winter

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle Gehr
Published November 2, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
As we get cold, our plants do, too. It's Horticulture Day and experts Aaron Steil and Cindy Haynes join the show to share how to prepare our landscape plants for winter. Then, they answer listener questions.

Guests:

  • Cindy Haynes, professor of horticulture at Iowa State University
  • Aaron Steil, ISU Extension horticulture specialist

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of  Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Talk of Iowa Hort DayHorticultureWeather
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
