The garden of good and weevil
Humans have fraught relationships with insects, especially the ones digging through their cabinets.
Weevils, moths and beetles — they may not suck your blood or sting you, but the pests that invade your pantry are among the most reviled. Entomologists Laura Iles and Zach Schumm discuss these pesky creatures in your pantry. Later in the hour, horticulture specialist Aaron Steil joins the program to answer horticulture questions.
Guests:
- Laura Iles, entomologist, North Central Integrated Pest Management Center
- Zach Shumm, director of the plant and insect diagnostic clinic, Iowa State University
- Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University