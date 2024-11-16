© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa

The garden of good and weevil

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron SteilMadeleine Willis
Published November 16, 2024 at 6:00 AM CST
Humans have fraught relationships with insects, especially the ones digging through their cabinets.

Weevils, moths and beetles — they may not suck your blood or sting you, but the pests that invade your pantry are among the most reviled. Entomologists Laura Iles and Zach Schumm discuss these pesky creatures in your pantry. Later in the hour, horticulture specialist Aaron Steil joins the program to answer horticulture questions.

Guests:

  • Laura Iles, entomologist, North Central Integrated Pest Management Center
  • Zach Shumm, director of the plant and insect diagnostic clinic, Iowa State University
  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University
Talk of Iowa Hort DayHorticulture
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
Madeleine Willis
