Remembering IPR's Rob Dillard

IPR Rob Dillard, IPR reporter and creator of Being in Iowa

Rob Dillard came to IPR later in life, at the age of 50, and spent 20 years as a reporter, host of Morning Edition and interim news director. He also created the long-running Being in Iowa series, which reported on the lives of people from different walks of life, often communities underrepresented on the airwaves.

In this episode, we remember a tender soul and beloved colleague who was endlessly creative and ceaselessly kind. We listen back to a conversation Charity Nebbe had with Rob just before his retirement in 2020. Then, we hear remembrances from some of his closest friends.

Guests:

