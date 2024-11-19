© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Remembering IPR's Rob Dillard

By Charity Nebbe,
Katherine Perkins
Published November 19, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Rob Dillard passed away on Nov. 11, due to complications of pancreatic cancer. He was 73.

Rob Dillard, IPR reporter and creator of Being in Iowa
IPR
Rob Dillard, IPR reporter and creator of Being in Iowa

Rob Dillard came to IPR later in life, at the age of 50, and spent 20 years as a reporter, host of Morning Edition and interim news director. He also created the long-running Being in Iowa series, which reported on the lives of people from different walks of life, often communities underrepresented on the airwaves.

In this episode, we remember a tender soul and beloved colleague who was endlessly creative and ceaselessly kind. We listen back to a conversation Charity Nebbe had with Rob just before his retirement in 2020. Then, we hear remembrances from some of his closest friends.

Guests:

  • Rob Dillard, former IPR reporter
  • Sally Pederson, former lieutenant governor of Iowa, editor and writer
  • Rekha Basu, syndicated columnist, editorial writer, reporter and author
  • Joyce Russell, former IPR Statehouse reporter
  • Katherine Perkins, executive producer of talk shows
Talk of Iowa
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Program Director for News and Talk
