Remembering IPR's Rob Dillard
Rob Dillard passed away on Nov. 11, due to complications of pancreatic cancer. He was 73.
Rob Dillard came to IPR later in life, at the age of 50, and spent 20 years as a reporter, host of Morning Edition and interim news director. He also created the long-running Being in Iowa series, which reported on the lives of people from different walks of life, often communities underrepresented on the airwaves.
In this episode, we remember a tender soul and beloved colleague who was endlessly creative and ceaselessly kind. We listen back to a conversation Charity Nebbe had with Rob just before his retirement in 2020. Then, we hear remembrances from some of his closest friends.
Guests:
- Rob Dillard, former IPR reporter
- Sally Pederson, former lieutenant governor of Iowa, editor and writer
- Rekha Basu, syndicated columnist, editorial writer, reporter and author
- Joyce Russell, former IPR Statehouse reporter
- Katherine Perkins, executive producer of talk shows