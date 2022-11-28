A trip I'll never forget
When the pandemic struck all kinds of trips were canceled — business trips, conferences, school trips, volunteer expeditions and, of course, family vacations.
All kinds of performances were also canceled, including a twice-annual storytelling event put on by Investigate Midwest: The Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting, but on Nov. 3, the event returned. An adventurer who took a major detour when he set out to hitchhike to Alaska, a journalist who recently got back from Nepal and a couple who expanded their family from 6 to 8 after a trip to Haiti are all among the people who shared stories of their incredible trips.
Guests:
- James Stordahl, author, actor and speaker who lives in Ankeny.
- Erin Jordan, an investigative reporter for The Gazette in Cedar Rapids
- Amanda and John Rhomberg, of Mt. Vernon Iowa, proprietors of CauseTeam
- Brian Morelli, head of marketing and communications at the Iowa Technology Institute at the University of Iowa
Investigate Midwest: The Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting is an underwriter of Iowa Public Radio.