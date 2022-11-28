© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

A trip I'll never forget

Published November 28, 2022 at 9:38 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

When the pandemic struck all kinds of trips were canceled — business trips, conferences, school trips, volunteer expeditions and, of course, family vacations.

All kinds of performances were also canceled, including a twice-annual storytelling event put on by Investigate Midwest: The Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting, but on Nov. 3, the event returned. An adventurer who took a major detour when he set out to hitchhike to Alaska, a journalist who recently got back from Nepal and a couple who expanded their family from 6 to 8 after a trip to Haiti are all among the people who shared stories of their incredible trips.

Guests:

  • James Stordahl, author, actor and speaker who lives in Ankeny.
  • Erin Jordan, an investigative reporter for The Gazette in Cedar Rapids
  • Amanda and John Rhomberg, of Mt. Vernon Iowa, proprietors of CauseTeam
  • Brian Morelli, head of marketing and communications at the Iowa Technology Institute at the University of Iowa

Investigate Midwest: The Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting is an underwriter of Iowa Public Radio.

Storytelling
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
