A trip I'll never forget

When the pandemic struck all kinds of trips were canceled — business trips, conferences, school trips, volunteer expeditions and, of course, family vacations.

All kinds of performances were also canceled, including a twice-annual storytelling event put on by Investigate Midwest: The Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting, but on Nov. 3, the event returned. An adventurer who took a major detour when he set out to hitchhike to Alaska, a journalist who recently got back from Nepal and a couple who expanded their family from 6 to 8 after a trip to Haiti are all among the people who shared stories of their incredible trips.

Guests:



James Stordahl, author, actor and speaker who lives in Ankeny.

Erin Jordan, an investigative reporter for The Gazette in Cedar Rapids

Amanda and John Rhomberg, of Mt. Vernon Iowa, proprietors of CauseTeam

Brian Morelli, head of marketing and communications at the Iowa Technology Institute at the University of Iowa

