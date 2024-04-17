© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Journalists share 'Inside Scoop'

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
Published April 17, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we feature highlights from The Inside Scoop: the Story Behind the Story, an event hosted by Investigate Midwest on April 12 in Iowa City.

Host Charity Nebbe moderated the event, which featured true stories told by Midwestern journalists, such as a personal account of the horrors of war, a chance encounter while canoeing down the Mississippi River, a daughter carrying on her father's legacy and a love affair between man and beast.

Guests:

  • Zachary Oren Smith, IPR eastern Iowa reporter
  • Maudlyne Ihejirika, author and retired columnist, reporter, Chicago Sun-Times
  • Lee Rood, reader's watchdog columnist, Des Moines Register
  • Randy Evans, executive director, Iowa Freedom of Information Council

Investigate Midwest is an underwriter of IPR.

Storytelling Investigate Midwest Journalism & Media
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
