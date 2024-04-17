Journalists share 'Inside Scoop'

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we feature highlights from The Inside Scoop: the Story Behind the Story, an event hosted by Investigate Midwest on April 12 in Iowa City.

Host Charity Nebbe moderated the event, which featured true stories told by Midwestern journalists, such as a personal account of the horrors of war, a chance encounter while canoeing down the Mississippi River, a daughter carrying on her father's legacy and a love affair between man and beast.

Guests:



Zachary Oren Smith , IPR eastern Iowa reporter

, IPR eastern Iowa reporter Maudlyne Ihejirika , author and retired columnist, reporter, Chicago Sun-Times

, author and retired columnist, reporter, Lee Rood , reader's watchdog columnist, Des Moines Register

, reader's watchdog columnist, Randy Evans, executive director, Iowa Freedom of Information Council

