Creep it real with these Halloween plants

By Charity Nebbe,
Madeleine WillisAaron Steil
Published October 26, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Halloween is a time for boo-tiful plants.

Costumes and candy get a lot of attention around Halloween, but the true star of the show is the pumpkin. Iowa State University Horticulturists Dan Fillius and Aaron Steil discuss pumpkins and other spooky plants.

Later in the hour, our gardening experts answer your questions.

Guests:

  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University
  • Dan Fillius, commercial vegetable and crop specialist, Iowa State University
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Madeleine Willis
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
