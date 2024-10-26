Creep it real with these Halloween plants
Halloween is a time for boo-tiful plants.
Costumes and candy get a lot of attention around Halloween, but the true star of the show is the pumpkin. Iowa State University Horticulturists Dan Fillius and Aaron Steil discuss pumpkins and other spooky plants.
Later in the hour, our gardening experts answer your questions.
Guests:
- Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University
- Dan Fillius, commercial vegetable and crop specialist, Iowa State University