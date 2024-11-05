© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

A dozen Iowa counties will decide whether to make EMS essential on election day

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
Published November 5, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Iowans will vote on whether to levy a property tax to support EMS departments.

Emergency Medical Services is not considered an essential service under Iowa Code. However, the Iowa Legislature passed a law in 2021 that allows individual counties to declare EMS as an essential service, and ask voters whether to levy a property tax to support EMS departments in their counties.

Voters have approved a tax levy in at least 14 counties since that law passed, and 12 counties have this question on the Nov. 5 election ballot - Appanoose, Buchanan, Butler, Cass, Floyd, Guthrie, Hamilton, Jefferson, Page, Sac, Tama and Taylor. We hear from representatives of two counties that have already created this tax, and we hear from representatives of Page and Floyd counties who are trying to pass this measure.

Later in the conversation we find out what Shakespeare can teach us about climate action, from ISU professor Linda Shenk.

Guests:

  • Joe Klukow, paramedic supervisor, Forest City Volunteer Ambulance Service
  • Brenda Leonard, Jones County Emergency Management coordinator
  • Ty Davison, Shenandoah EMS director
  • David Luett, Nora Springs volunteer ambulance service director
  • Linda Shenk, professor of English, Iowa State University
