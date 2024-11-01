Let's talk politics

Around the 2016 election, Jennifer Brost and her teenage son, Greg, began to have heated political arguments, causing discomfort for other family members and hurt feelings between mother and son. Realizing the impact on their family and relationship, Jennifer set some boundaries. Today, Greg and Jennifer keep these conversations productive and respectful, leading to a better understanding of each other's beliefs.

On this Talk of Iowa, we explore the tools needed to tackle political discussions with loved ones, first by hearing the skills Greg and Jennifer have developed since 2016. Then, Human Resources professional Jason Glass joins the conversation to share how skills in the workplace translate into personal relationships. Also, we hear from longtime friends Bob Leonard and Kevin Kincaid on how they have healthy discourse from different sides of the political spectrum and even enjoy it.

Guests:

