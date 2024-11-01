© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Let's talk politics

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle Gehr
Published November 1, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
The status quo has been to avoid politics with coworkers, friends and family, but that is changing. The question today is how to disagree respectfully.

Around the 2016 election, Jennifer Brost and her teenage son, Greg, began to have heated political arguments, causing discomfort for other family members and hurt feelings between mother and son. Realizing the impact on their family and relationship, Jennifer set some boundaries. Today, Greg and Jennifer keep these conversations productive and respectful, leading to a better understanding of each other's beliefs.

On this Talk of Iowa, we explore the tools needed to tackle political discussions with loved ones, first by hearing the skills Greg and Jennifer have developed since 2016. Then, Human Resources professional Jason Glass joins the conversation to share how skills in the workplace translate into personal relationships. Also, we hear from longtime friends Bob Leonard and Kevin Kincaid on how they have healthy discourse from different sides of the political spectrum and even enjoy it.

Guests:

  • Jennifer Brost, licensed mental health counselor
  • Greg Brost, owns an auto shop in Cedar Rapids and works as a data scientist
  • Kevin Kincaid, Knoxville Hospital and Clinics CEO
  • Bob Leonard, freelance writer
  • Jason Glass, lecturer in management and entrepreneurship at the Tippie College of Business, consultant and owner, of Glass People Solutions, state director of the Society for Human Resources Management
Talk of Iowa Politics2024 Electionfamily
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
