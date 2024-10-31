© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI (90.9 FM)
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

At 110, Edith Renfrow Smith is a living historical record

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle GehrCaitlin Troutman
Published October 31, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Edith Renfrow Smith graduated from Grinnell College in 1937, the first Black woman to do so. At 110, she remains a valuable source of oral history and recently became the namesake of Grinnell's Renfrow Hall.

On this Talk of Iowa, producer Dani Gehr speaks with Edith Renfrow Smith at her home in Chicago. Then, host Charity Nebbe is joined by the author of a children's book about Renfrow Smith, No one is Better Than You, and the Grinnell professor leading Team Renfrow, Tamara Beauboeuf-Lafontant.

Then, Brandon Dean, University of Iowa religious studies professor, joins the program to share what we can learn about history by reading gravestones.

Guests:

  • Edith Renfrow Smith, retired teacher, supercentarian
  • Monique Shore, recently retirement from the Drake Community Library at Grinnell, Author of “No One is Better than You”
  • Tamara Beauboeuf-Lafontant, faculty Lead of Team Renfrow, professor and Louise R. Noun Chair in Gender, Women's and Sexuality Studies
  • Brandon Dean, religious studies professor, University of Iowa
Tags
Talk of Iowa Books & ReadingHistoryHalloween
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Related Content