© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI (90.9 FM)
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Spoken word artist and community builder is now a documentary subject

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle Gehr
Published October 30, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

In part due to a budding friendship and a lost set of keys, local artist Caleb Rainey became the subject of a new documentary film, The Negro Artist.

Caleb Rainey's poetry captures the attention of anyone in earshot, and his community-building brings many — especially young people — into the world of spoken word poetry. After forming a friendship with video producer Nik Heftman at the Okoboji Writer's Retreat, Heftman asked Rainey if he would be the subject of his first feature-length film.

Heftman and Rainey joined host Charity Nebbe to talk about the film, The Negro Artist. Information about upcoming showings in Des Moines and Iowa City can be found at the7times.com.

Then, a rare sighting of a rusty patch bumblebee in Iowa City led to the even rarer excavation of its nest. Scientist Kyle Price and Johnson County Conservation education specialist Michelle Wiegand join the program to talk about the excavation and how to support bee populations.

Guests:

  • Nik Heftman, Emmy award-winning video producer, director of The Negro Artist, founder of the Seven Times
  • Caleb Rainey, spoken word artist, author, producer and program director
  • Michelle Wiegand, education specialist, Johnson County Conservation
  • Kyle Price, scientist, Environmental Solutions and Innovations
Tags
Talk of Iowa poetryFilmconservationBees
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Related Content