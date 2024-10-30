Spoken word artist and community builder is now a documentary subject

Caleb Rainey's poetry captures the attention of anyone in earshot, and his community-building brings many — especially young people — into the world of spoken word poetry. After forming a friendship with video producer Nik Heftman at the Okoboji Writer's Retreat, Heftman asked Rainey if he would be the subject of his first feature-length film.

Heftman and Rainey joined host Charity Nebbe to talk about the film, The Negro Artist. Information about upcoming showings in Des Moines and Iowa City can be found at the7times.com.

Then, a rare sighting of a rusty patch bumblebee in Iowa City led to the even rarer excavation of its nest. Scientist Kyle Price and Johnson County Conservation education specialist Michelle Wiegand join the program to talk about the excavation and how to support bee populations.

Guests:

