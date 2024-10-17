Central College students took Harry Smith's course to express curiosity — plus their parents told them to

Emmy-winning reporter Harry Smith retired from NBC News in spring of 2024, with the announcement that he would teach at his alma mater Central College in Pella the following fall.

The class of 1973 graduate has been teaching a course titled "Commencement: the Beginning" as an executive in residence. Host Charity Nebbe talks with Smith about his goals to ignite the curiosity of his students in the same way his curiosity was ignited as an undergrad.

Later in the episode, Tim Hall of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources shares what we've learned from a historic four-year drought that was ended by devastating floods earlier this year, as drought conditions have returned to the state this fall.

