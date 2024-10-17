© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
90.1 WOI-FM (Ames/Des Moines) will be off air starting at 7pm on Thursday, October 17th for up to 8 hours due to tower maintenance
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Central College students took Harry Smith's course to express curiosity — plus their parents told them to

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
Published October 17, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Retired national television journalist Harry Smith is teaching a college course in Iowa.

Emmy-winning reporter Harry Smith retired from NBC News in spring of 2024, with the announcement that he would teach at his alma mater Central College in Pella the following fall.

The class of 1973 graduate has been teaching a course titled "Commencement: the Beginning" as an executive in residence. Host Charity Nebbe talks with Smith about his goals to ignite the curiosity of his students in the same way his curiosity was ignited as an undergrad.

Later in the episode, Tim Hall of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources shares what we've learned from a historic four-year drought that was ended by devastating floods earlier this year, as drought conditions have returned to the state this fall.

Guests:

  • Harry Smith, retired television journalist and senior correspondent
  • Tim Hall, hydrology resources coordinator, Iowa DNR
Tags
Talk of Iowa Journalism & MediaWaterwaysPost-secondary educationdroughtWater Quality
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Related Content