Lessons learned from Indigenous forestry management

With the threat of wildfire growing each year, much can be learned by studying the management techniques of Indigenous tribes.

Serra Hoagland is the U.S. Forest Service national program lead for tribal research and, on this Talk of Iowa, she speaks with host Charity Nebbe. Hoagland gave the 2024 Paul L. Errington Memorial Lecture — entitled "Tribal Land Management: Balancing the Triple Bottom Line of Environmental Stewardship" — Sept. 26.

Then, Marty Lenss, director of the Eastern Iowa Airport and founder of Wings2Water, joins the program to talk about his work reducing nutrient pollution runoff and restoring local water quality.

Guests:

