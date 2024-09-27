© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI 90.9 FM
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Lessons learned from Indigenous forestry management

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle Gehr
Published September 27, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

With the threat of wildfire growing each year, much can be learned by studying the management techniques of Indigenous tribes.

Serra Hoagland is the U.S. Forest Service national program lead for tribal research and, on this Talk of Iowa, she speaks with host Charity Nebbe. Hoagland gave the 2024 Paul L. Errington Memorial Lecture — entitled "Tribal Land Management: Balancing the Triple Bottom Line of Environmental Stewardship" — Sept. 26.

Then, Marty Lenss, director of the Eastern Iowa Airport and founder of Wings2Water, joins the program to talk about his work reducing nutrient pollution runoff and restoring local water quality.

Guests:

  • Serra J Hoagland, national program lead of tribal research, USDA Forest Service
  • Marty Lenss, airport director of the Eastern Iowa Airport, founder of Wings2Water
Tags
Talk of Iowa EnvironmentNative AmericanWater Quality
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Related Content