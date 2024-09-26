© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa

Strengthening democracy where you live

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshKate Perez
Published September 26, 2024
A recent poll from The AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 62% of adults say democracy in the U.S. could be at risk in the 2024 presidential election.

On this archive edition of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe explores what we as individuals can do to strengthen democracy besides just casting a ballot.

Political scientists Scott Peters and Justin Holmes of the University of Northern Iowa discuss their initiatives for strengthening civic engagement and getting students to vote in the general election.

The Gazette opinion columnist Althea Cole shares why she values being a poll worker and their role in elections. Linda Hagedorn of the League of Women Voters of Ames and Story County and League of Women Voters of Iowa joins the show to discuss civic engagement on a grassroots level.

Guests:

  • Scott Peters, department head and professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa
  • Justin Holmes, associate professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa
  • Althea Cole, Linn County poll worker and opinion columnist, The Gazette
  • Linda Hagedorn, board member, League of Women Voters of Ames and Story County and League of Women Voters of Iowa

This episode was originally produced 5-8-2024.

